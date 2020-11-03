The Mid-American Conference (MAC) was in danger of having its 2020 season scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic that has altered the entire sports world. However, the league's Council of Presidents approved an abbreviated schedule that has each team playing six games against only conference rivals. The Kent State Golden Flashes begin their slate when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Wednesday as part of the MACtion schedule. Kickoff from Dix Stadium in Kent, OH is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Kent State posted a 7-6 record in 2019, completing the campaign with 51-41 victory over Utah State in the Frisco Bowl. Eastern Michigan is coming off a 6-7 season that culminated with a 34-30 loss to Pittsburgh in the Quick Lane Bowl. The Golden Flashes are six-point favorites in the latest Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 62. Before making any Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State picks, check out the MACtion college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 31-19 on top-rated picks through nine weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State:

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Golden Flashes -6

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan over-under: 62 points

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Golden Flashes -220, Eagles +190

KSU: The Golden Flashes are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games

EMU: The Eagles are 0-5 ATS in the last five meetings

Latest Odds: Eagles +6 Bet Now

Why Kent State can cover

The Golden Flashes posted their first winning season since 2012 last year, thanks in large part to the play of Dustin Crum. The quarterback threw for 2,622 yards with 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions during his junior campaign. He also fueled Kent State's ground attack, leading the squad in carries (168), yards (707) and rushing scores (six).

Crum threw multiple TD passes six times last season, with five of those instances coming over his final seven contests. He failed to record one against Eastern Michigan in the regular-season finale but ran for a pair of scores in the 34-26 victory. Linebacker Cepeda Phillips registered a game-high 13 tackles in that matchup while cornerback Keith Sherald Jr., also a senior this year, had 1.5 tackles for loss.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Preston Hutchinson appeared in only seven games and started just one over his first two seasons with the Eagles. But he performed well in limited action, completing 43-of-57 pass attempts for 462 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Hutchinson will have a pair of reliable receivers at his disposal, however, as Dylan Drummond and Quian Williams return for their junior seasons.

Drummond led Eastern Michigan with 55 receptions last year while Williams was only three behind him. Williams also finished second on the team in receiving yards (661) and TDs (six), with Drummond registering 493 yards. He also was the Eagles' top performer on special teams, returning 12 punts for 110 yards and had a 19.6-yard average on a dozen kickoff returns.

How to make Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says Crum throws for fewer than 240 yards, while EMU's leading rusher picks up only 60 yards. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,100 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.