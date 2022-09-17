Who's Playing

LIU-Post @ Kent State

Current Records: LIU-Post 0-2; Kent State 0-2

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the LIU-Post Sharks at noon ET Saturday at Dix Stadium. The Golden Flashes have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Kent State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 33-3 punch to the gut against the Oklahoma Sooners last week.

Meanwhile, LIU-Post lost to the Villanova Wildcats at home by a decisive 38-21 margin. The Sharks were down 31-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.55

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 39.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Flashes as a 32.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.