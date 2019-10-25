Kent State vs. Miami (Ohio): How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Kent State vs. Miami (OH) football game
Who's Playing
Kent State (home) vs. Miami (Ohio) (away)
Current Records: Kent State 3-4-0; Miami (Ohio) 3-4-0
What to Know
Miami (Ohio) is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.43 goals per game. Miami (Ohio) and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dix Stadium. The RedHawks and Kent State are even-steven over their past four head-to-heads (both 2-2).
It was a close one, but last week the RedHawks sidestepped Northern Illinois for a 27-24 win. QB Brett Gabbert was slinging it as he accumulated 273 passing yards and picked up 42 yards on the ground on seven carries. Gabbert didn't help his team much against Western Michigan two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Gabbert has never finished with more yards this season.
Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their matchup, Kent State was humbled. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 45-38 defeat against Ohio. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Kent State of the 27-26 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Oct. 6 of last year.
Miami (Ohio)'s win lifted them to 3-4 while Kent State's loss dropped them down to 3-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Kent State is second worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 245.1 on average. But the RedHawks are stumbling into the game with the ninth fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 100.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Flashes are a slight 2-point favorite against the RedHawks.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Kent State and Miami (Ohio) both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 31 vs. Kent State 6
- Oct 14, 2017 - Kent State 17 vs. Miami (Ohio) 14
- Oct 15, 2016 - Miami (Ohio) 18 vs. Kent State 14
- Oct 03, 2015 - Kent State 20 vs. Miami (Ohio) 14
