Week 14 on CBS Sports Network closes out the regular season with a slate loaded with championship implications, postseason drama and long-running regional stakes. Several conferences enter the weekend with crowded races at the top, and every kickoff has the potential to reshape who plays for titles as November winds down.

The action begins Friday with a pair of midday showdowns. Kent State looks to finish a resurgent season on a high note, while Northern Illinois aims to preserve a home dominance in the series. Later, San Diego State travels to New Mexico in one of the weekend's most consequential games: a win sends San Diego State to the Mountain West Championship Game, while New Mexico needs both a victory and outside help to host the league finale for the first time in program history.

Saturday opens in the MAC, where Miami (OH) continues its push for a third straight trip to the conference title game but still needs both a win and favorable results elsewhere. Later in the afternoon, Kennesaw State has a chance to reach the Conference USA Championship Game in just its second FBS season, heading to Liberty for a matchup that carries revenge potential after last year's meeting flipped the league narrative.

The nightcap features a rivalry with Mountain West stakes attached, as UNLV seeks both a win and multiple results across the conference to earn another shot at the league crown. Nevada, meanwhile, enters on its best stretch of the season and looks to spoil those hopes in Reno.

CBS Sports Network will carry all five games

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Date: Friday, Nov. 28 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

It's been a successful season by program standards for Kent State (4-7), with Mark Carney opening the 2025 campaign under interim status before earning the full-time job in October after delivering its first win since 2023 and first FBS victory since 2022. The Golden Flashes can't reach a bowl, but they can still close strong with another MAC road win Friday at Northern Illinois (3-8). The Huskies haven't lost to Kent State in DeKalb since 1966, taking each of the last 12 meetings at home.

San Diego State vs. New Mexico

Date: Friday, Nov. 28 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

It's win-and-in for San Diego State (9-2) and its path to the Mountain West title game. For New Mexico (8-3), it needs a win and a Boise State loss. The Lobos would host the conference championship if they get in, with an opportunity to claim a league title for the first time since 1964 as co-champions of the Western Athletic Conference. Under first-year coach Jason Eck, New Mexico has won five consecutive conference games -- its longest Mountain West streak since 2004 -- but now faces a San Diego State defense that allows just 11.6 points per game -- tied for second nationally.

Ball State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Miami (6-5) ended a two-game skid last week to keep its hopes of reaching the MAC Championship Game for the third consecutive season alive. The RedHawks need another win against Ball State (4-7) and a loss from either Buffalo, Toledo or Western Michigan to secure a return trip to Detroit. The Cardinals own just one win in the past nine meetings against Miami with the most recent victory in Oxford coming in 2012.

Kennesaw State vs. Liberty

Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Kennesaw State (8-3) can punch its ticket to the C-USA Championship Game with a win at Liberty (4-7) on Saturday. In just their second year as an FBS member, the Owls are on the verge of playing for hardware with bowl eligibility already secured. The Flames' run of six straight bowl appearances has already come to an end after dropping three consecutive games. Liberty fell in back-to-back overtime contests on the road before returning for its home finale, where it gets a shot at payback after Kennesaw State snapped an 11-game winning streak against Conference USA opponents last season.

UNLV vs. Nevada

Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 | Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Despite just two losses under first-year coach Dan Mullen, UNLV (9-2) needs a win and some help to make its third consecutive appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game. The Rebels must win at Nevada (3-8) -- which has won back-to-back games for the first time since 2023 -- as well as losses by both Boise State and New Mexico. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has powered the offense through a late-season surge, producing nine total touchdowns over the past three games to keep UNLV in the mix.