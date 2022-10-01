Who's Playing

Ohio @ Kent State

Current Records: Ohio 2-2; Kent State 1-3

What to Know

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Ohio Bobcats at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Dix Stadium. Ohio will be strutting in after a victory while Kent State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between the Golden Flashes and the Georgia Bulldogs last week was not a total blowout, but with Kent State falling 39-22 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. RB Marquez Cooper put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected ten points for Kent State. K Andrew Glass delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Ohio and the Fordham Rams were playing football. The Bobcats walked away with a 59-52 win last week. The win came about even with them handicapping themselves with 117 penalty yards. QB Kurtis Rourke had a dynamite game for Ohio; he passed for four TDs and 537 yards on 50 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 45 yards. Rourke's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones two weeks ago.

The Golden Flashes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Kent State is now 1-3 while Ohio sits at 2-2. The Bobcats are 0-1 after wins this year, and Kent State is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.50

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Flashes as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Ohio have won five out of their last six games against Kent State.