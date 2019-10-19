Kent State vs. Ohio odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven simulation

Happy to be back in the Mid-American Conference after dropping games against Top 10 teams, the Kent State Golden Flashes travel to play the Ohio Bobcats at noon ET Saturday at Peden Stadium. Kent State is 3-3 overall but 3-0 in the MAC, while Ohio is 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference. The Golden Flashes are coming off a 26-3 victory at Akron, while Ohio dropped a 39-36 heartbreaker last week against Northern Illinois. Kent State is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games against Ohio, but Ohio is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games this season. The Bobcats are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Ohio vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under is set at 62.5. Before you make any Kent State vs. Ohio picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model has simulated Ohio vs. Kent State 10,000 times and the results are in.

The model has taken into account that Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke is a true dual threat. Rourke has passed for 1,270 yards and eight touchdowns, and he is also the Bobcats' leading rusher with 65 carries for 330 yards and four touchdowns. Rourke was stellar in defeat against Northern Illinois last week, going 19-for-31 for 258 yards and two touchdowns along with 12 carries for 80 yards and a score.

Ohio, which is 6-2 in its past eight Mid-American games, outscores Kent State on average this season -- as the Bobcats put up 27.3 points per game to the Golden Flashes 22.8. Ohio also outpaces Kent State in passing yards, rushing yards and yards per play.

Kent State thumped Akron 26-3 last week, with QB Dustin Crum throwing for 149 yards and a touchdown, RB Will Matthews rushing for 125 yards on 25 yards and a TD, and Matthew Trickett kicking four field goals in the victory.

The Bobcats' defense allows 457.3 yards per game, 18th worst in the nation. The Golden Flashes allow the second-most rushing yards per game in the country, giving up 247.8 yards per game. Ohio is 4-1 in its last five games against Kent State, and the total has gone under in four of Kent State's last six games.

Ohio is 4-1 in its last five games against Kent State, and the total has gone under in four of Kent State's last six games.