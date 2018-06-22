Kent State WR cleared to rejoin team 14 months after bone marrow transplant

Antwan Dixon wasn't worried about his football career 14 months ago -- he was worried about his life.

The offseason after the 5-foot-8, 173-pounder caught 26 passes for 355 yards and one touchdown for Kent State as a freshman in 2015, the blood disorder aplastic anemia -- which first was diagnosed in Dixon when he was a junior in high school -- returned, and the Fort Myers, Florida-native was forced to stop taking classes at school. Aplastic anemia is a rare blood disorder that causes the body to stop making blood cells.

According to the Record-Courier, the bone marrow transplant Dixon received 14 months ago from his father Anthony Dixon was successful, and the younger Dixon will return to the program after being cleared by doctors from the program and the family's own physicians.

"I'm Antwan Dixon again," he said earlier this month according to the report. "I'm normal again. It's go time.

"People always talk about the risk and all that other stuff. But if you live your life with caution, you're not living your life how you want to. Everything happens for a reason. You get through it. You've just got to keep pushing."

According to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the disease is only diagnosed in 300-600 people nationwide per year across all age groups. The five-year survival rate for patients under 20 years of age who undergo bone marrow transplants is roughly 80 percent.

Now that he has been cleared to return to workouts, the new Kent State staff hopes Dixon can contribute for the Golden Flashes this fall.

"The kid's got such good energy," said new coach Sean Lewis, according to the report. "All through the spring he was around the team non-stop. It's great to have him back out on the field. We're slowly getting him back into the swing of things. We're excited to see when he's back to full speed and full health what he's capable of doing."

Dixon was a three-star prospect in the class of 2015 out of South Fort Myers High School.