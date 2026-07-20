Five reasons why Kentucky could be SEC's biggest surprise in ex-Oregon OC Will Stein's first season as coach

When media members submit their predictions for the SEC's preseason order of finish this week in Tampa, Florida, expect Kentucky to settle near the bottom of the league entering Will Stein's debut season. That's the predictable outcome for a program coming off consecutive losing seasons, transitioning to a first-year coach and trying to regain relevance in college football's toughest conference.

Don't expect the Wildcats to stay there.

Stein attacked Kentucky's biggest roster deficiencies through the transfer portal, fortifying both lines of scrimmage while installing an offense built to create explosive plays around a new quarterback. National expectations remain tempered after the program's recent slide, but that's exactly the kind of environment where meaningful progress can happen without the weight of unrealistic pressure.

And as far as confidence that Kentucky can turn things around under his watch? Stein oozes it.

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"This is going to sound really ... because of me, to be honest," Stein said Monday at SEC Media Days. "I know what it takes. I've seen it at the highest levels. I know what it takes to recruit at this level. You've got to believe, man. You've got to put the ball down and play."

Here are five reasons there's genuine optimism inside Kentucky as the Stein era gets underway.

Offensive ingenuity from one of its own

Let's be honest — Kentucky's offense was stale across the board toward the end of the previous coaching regime, but that's no longer a worry with someone who has produced multiple Heisman finalists in recent years at Oregon with a high-powered scheme. And for someone whose father played at Kentucky and his mother is a UK graduate, Stein's blood runs blue. He wants to be here and says he'll work tirelessly to see it through.

Stein has already earned a reputation as one of college football's brightest offensive minds and Kentucky is betting that track record translates immediately in the SEC. Stein engineered explosive offenses as the leader of Dan Lanning's staff at Oregon, building an offense that consistently ranked among the nation's most efficient while developing quarterbacks into difference-makers. His system emphasizes tempo, spacing and explosive plays without sacrificing balance, a combination that has frustrated opposing defenses throughout his coaching career.

Kentucky hired Stein to modernize an offense that had grown stagnant and his history suggests the Wildcats made the right call. First-time head coaches always face growing pains, but Stein's offensive résumé is already well established. If his scheme takes hold as quickly as it has elsewhere, Kentucky has a legitimate chance to become one of the SEC's biggest surprises.

Stein builds experienced staff

Stein wasted little time assembling one of the SEC's most intriguing first-year staffs at Kentucky, surrounding himself with respected teachers, proven recruiters and assistants who understand exactly what it takes to compete in college football's toughest conference.

Rather than chasing splash hires, Stein prioritized continuity in his offensive vision while adding veteran voices capable of accelerating the Wildcats' transition under new leadership. A few months after LSU tried to make Joe Sloan the scapegoat for the Tigers' offensive struggles before moving on from Brian Kelly, Kentucky tabbed the play-caller to lead its rebuild. Sloan helped develop Jayden Daniels into a Heisman winner in Baton Rouge and now gets to tackle another talented signal caller. Jay Bateman leads a defensive mindset that will insist on attacking and heavy pressure. He spent the last two years spearheading defensive efforts at Texas A&M and was a part of three bowl teams under Mack Brown at North Carolina previously.

Kentucky's roster overhaul will grab headlines, but this staff could end up being the Wildcats' biggest offseason addition. Development, player retention and in-game adjustments will determine how quickly Kentucky climbs back into contention and Stein has built a group with enough experience and football acumen to shorten that learning curve from Day 1.

Wildcats loaded at line of scrimmage

These are expensive — and extremely talented — fronts for the Wildcats. Kentucky allotted more resources than most this offseason to its rebirth of sorts in the trenches, beginning with several Power Four impact additions along the line of scrimmage. The Wildcats' quickest path back to relevance under Stein starts at the point of attack, a major emphasis via the transfer portal.

Stein's offense is built on tempo, efficiency and creating explosive plays, but none of it functions without a dependable offensive line capable of protecting the quarterback and establishing balance. Kentucky added experienced, battle-tested transfers who have logged meaningful snaps at the Power Four level, giving the Wildcats far more stability than they possessed a season ago.

They're calling the offensive front "The Big Blue Wall" inside the program.

"The expectation for every position group is to play well, but I'm very excited about the (offensive line)," Stein said. "The last three seasons I've been fortunate to have three elite offensive lines with draft picks and Joe Moore award finalists and this group in particular is as talented as I've been around all the way across the board."

Just as important, the influx raises the overall competition across the two-deep, something this program desperately needed after inconsistency plagued the trenches. If this group gels early, it changes the ceiling for the entire offense. Better protection means more downfield opportunities, while improved run blocking allows Stein to stay on schedule instead of chasing long-yardage situations. Kentucky doesn't need an elite offensive line to surprise people in 2026 — it simply needs one that's finally reliable.

UK's projected starting offensive line

On defense, former FCS All-American edge Mi'Quise Grace and Purdue's Jamarrion Harkless are newcomers anxious to be impactful. Kentucky's new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman prioritized Grace in the portal after hopping on a plane following Texas A&M's CFP loss to Miami in December and being the first to see the prized defensive lineman in Cincinnati.

That's the length many of these first-year staffers went in terms of portal evaluations and making sure the roster was SEC-ready. Just as important as first-team nominees via free agency, the new additions give Kentucky legitimate rotational depth, something that was missing during stretches last season. If this group develops chemistry quickly, the Wildcats should be noticeably tougher off the snap, allowing the linebackers to play downhill and giving the secondary more opportunities to make plays.

Tough schedule presents an opportunity

Stein won't have the luxury of easing into SEC life. Kentucky's schedule is loaded, not in a good way, but with opportunities to prove the Wildcats belong. It features several matchups against the conference's heavyweights expected to be in CFP contention and enough nationally-ranked opponents to shape the early narrative around his team.

"If you want to compete against the best, you come to the SEC, you just do. It's the closest thing to the NFL. Home-field advantage is everything in this league and I love it," Stein said.

Kentucky's 2026 schedule

While that difficult path lowers the margin for error, it also creates a significant upside. The Wildcats will have multiple chances to score statement wins, elevate their national profile and accelerate belief in the program's new direction. For a rookie head coach looking to sway the conversation in his program's direction, there may not be a better proving ground. Getting to bowl eligibility in Year 1 should be achievable, despite several oddsmakers setting the win total at 5.5 or lower.

The Minchey effect at QB

For all of the attention Kentucky's transfer additions have received, the Wildcats' ceiling likely rests on the right arm of Kenny Minchey, a transfer from Notre Dame who played behind Heisman candidate C.J. Carr last fall. The former highly-touted recruit arrives with something to prove after waiting for his opportunity and Stein's offense appears tailor-made to maximize his strengths.

Based on spring production and intel from those close to the program, Minchey is an accurate passer who throws well on the move, processes quickly and has enough athleticism to extend plays without relying on designed quarterback runs. That's exactly the type of quarterback Stein has enjoyed success with throughout his coaching career.

The Wildcats don't need Minchey to lead the conference in passing. They need him to make the routine plays, capitalize on explosive opportunities and keep the offense on schedule.

How many first-year SEC quarterbacks have taken the league by storm in recent years through the transfer portal? Too many to count. Last season alone, Trinidad Chambliss at Ole Miss and Oklahoma's John Mateer led their respective teams to the playoff and both passers' ability to extend drives and cash in on money downs were strengths.

Kentucky hasn't finished outside of the SEC's bottom rung of teams in total offense since 2021 when it averaged 6.4 yards per play behind the play of future first-round pick Will Levis. Minchey could have a similar impact as a potential multi-season threat if his 2026 play flourishes at a program that has played musical chairs at the position in recent years. The last three transfer signings at the position have each been swings and misses — Devin Leary, Brock Vandagriff and Zach Calzada — so Minchey needs to hit.

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