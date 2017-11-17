Kentucky at Georgia: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Despite the 40-17 loss last week to Auburn that ruined their chances of an unblemished record, Georgia still has control of its own destiny in the race for the College Football Playoff. The 9-1 Bulldogs have already locked up the SEC East title, and will have a showdown with either Auburn or Alabama in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to decide the SEC champ.

Standing in their way is a Kentucky team that's riding high after throttling Vanderbilt 44-21 last week, is 7-3 overall and can wrap up a 5-3 SEC record if it can spring the upset.

Georgia is a 21.5-point favorite over Kentucky in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Storylines

Kentucky: Running back Benny Snell is tied for the SEC lead with 15 rushing touchdowns, second in the conference with 1,013 rushing yards and has been the catalyst of a Wildcats offense that has become a force in 2017. Combined with dynamic quarterback Stephen Johnson, coordinator Eddie Gran has found a nice groove during the month of November. The defense is led by Josh Allen and can bring heat that, if Georgia doesn't fix its offensive line issue, could limit the impact of Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm.

Georgia: The weaknesses of the Bulldogs were exposed by Auburn up front, which limited what coordinator Jim Chaney could do last week from a play-calling perspective. But aside from last week, the running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel have typically been able to establish the run and have Fromm work off play-action. The defense got put on its heels last week, but Roquan Smith, Lorenzo Carter, Trenton Thompson and Co. have led one of the best units in the country for the majority of the season.

Prediction

Georgia will be the Georgia of old. No, not the one that lets you down on a consistent basis. The one we saw for the majority of this season. Chubb and Michel will pace the Bulldogs to a big lead, Fromm will hit a big pass or four and coach Kirby Smart's crew will put this one away early. With that said, it's also in Georgia's best interest to protect its stars for the rivalry matchup against Georgia Tech and the SEC Championship Game. So expect the starters to be pulled as soon as the game gets in hand, the second-team to come in and Kentucky to find a way to keep it within three touchdowns. Pick: Wildcats (+21.5)



