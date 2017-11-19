Kentucky at Georgia score: Bulldogs take care of business in blowout victory

Hangover? Georgia didn't suffer much of one in its 42-13 win over Kentucky on Senior Night between the hedges in Athens.

Nick Chubb was the star of the show, rushing for 151 yards, two touchdowns and topping the century mark on the ground for the 23rd time during his four years in the Classic City. Quarterback Jake Fromm was 9-for-14 for 123 yards, one touchdown, one interception and showed the poise and control against the Wildcats that he had shown for the majority of the year after taking over for an injured Jacob Eason in the season-opener.

What did we learn from Georgia's dominating performance?

1. The offensive line issues are solved...for now: Auburn topped Georgia 40-17 last weekend because, among other issues, of an offensive line that got blown up consistently.

There was none of that on Saturday -- at least, not after the first few series' of the game.

Chubb, fellow running back Sony Michel and the rest of the Georgia running back corps consistently got five or more yards downfield before getting touched, which was a big departure from last week when they consistently were being forced to make cuts behind the line of scrimmage by the Auburn front seven.

It was the same for Fromm, who had happy feet early on, but settled in nicely once he began to regain trust in his big men up front. When that happened, he delivered strike after strike in big situations -- including near the end of the second quarter on a drive that culminated with a dime to Javon Wims on a post to take momentum going into halftime.

Is that telling of a problem being solved, or just Kentucky not providing the same kind of test that the Tigers did?

That remains to be seen, but at least Georgia fans saw its offensive line play the way it had all year. After last week, that's progress.

2. Chubb and Michel will go down as two of Georgia's all-time greats: Herschel Walker doesn't have to get out of the way, but he might want to make a little room for the two senior running backs who punctuated their careers with big games in their final appearances at Sanford Stadium as players.

Chubb's touchdown in the first quarter was his 40th rushing score as a Bulldog, making him just the second Bulldog -- along with Walker -- and 15th player in SEC history to top the 40 touchdown mark. Since taking over midway through the 2014 season for a suspended Todd Gurley, Chubb has proven consistently that he's one of the best running backs in the business.

Michel is no slouch either. The senior from Florida racked up 87 yards and scored three touchdowns -- including a big 37-yarder just before halftime that was critical for the Bulldogs going into halftime.

These two capped off their careers in emphatic fashion, which deserves more recognition than you know. They could have bailed and made millions playing on Sundays. They could have let D'Andre Swift and crew take over after somewhat of a down season in Kirby Smart's first year as a head coach.

They didn't. They took ownership of the program, and now have it set for a stretch run that could result in a berth in the College Football Playoff.

3. Fromm rebounded like a veteran: If you had any concern about Bulldog quarterback's ability to rebound, throw those concerns out the window.

He's fine.

After a bad throw on an interception to linebacker Josh Allen in the first quarter set up Kentucky's first score, the true freshman from Warner Robins, Georgia, settled in nicely, stepped into throws even when pressure was coming in his face and hit several receivers in stride on tough timing routes.

Just before halftime in the drive that culminated with the touchdown to Wims, he hit him earlier in the drive over the middle near midfield on a tough timing route and followed it up with a dart to Terry Godwin who laid out to make a tremendous grab.

These were tough throws. These were veteran throws. These were throws that most college quarterbacks can't make.

Fromm had done it all year, and he did it again Saturday afternoon.

