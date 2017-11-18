Kentucky at Georgia score: Live updates, highlights, 2017 game stats, full coverage

The Bulldogs look to regain their footing when they host the Wildcats in the SEC on CBS

No. 7 Georgia returns to action looking to get back on track after getting smoked 40-17 last weekend at Auburn in a game that knocked the Bulldogs out of the top spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Kentucky is sitting at 7-3 with a dangerous offense that will look to capitalize on a Bulldogs defense that got exposed bit last week by the multi-dimensional Tiger offense.

Can the 'Cats spring the upset and knock the Dawgs out of the race for the College Football Playoff? We'll find out in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. Be sure to tune in and watch live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.

CBS Sports will also be with you the entire way with live updates, highlights, analysis and more. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here

Thanks for stopping by.

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, while also hosting on ESPNU on SiriusXM Radio channel 84, the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories