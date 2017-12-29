Kentucky coach Mark Stoops courting Ed Reed to join staff as an assistant

It seems as though adding former All-Pro defensive backs to your coaching staff is all the rage with college coaches these days. First, reports surfaced about the possibility of Deion Sanders possibly joining Willie Taggart's staff at Florida State -- reports Sanders did not deny -- and now it looks as though Kentucky's Mark Stoops is going after Ed Reed.

When asked about the possibility of hiring the former Miami Hurricanes star, Stoops told Kentucky Sports Radio that he's "working on it." Reed was on campus a few weeks ago for a Kentucky basketball game, and he and Stoops met.

"Well, let me just say this," Stoops said when asked about the possibility. "He played for, what, 13 years? Nine-time Pro Bowler. I think, first-ballot Hall of Famer. And he's a remarkable guy. He did coach for one year. I don't think he had the greatest experience right when he got done. I'm not sure he's ready to jump back into it."

There were reports that Stoops was interested in hiring Reed as a defensive backs coach in 2016, but Reed had already accepted a job as a defensive backs coach with the Buffalo Bills under Rex Ryan. When Ryan was fired after the season, Reed wasn't retained by new coach Sean McDermott.

As for why Reed would consider coaching for Kentucky when he played at Miami, Reed's position coach while he was at Miami was Mark Stoops.