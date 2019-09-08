Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says quarterback Terry Wilson's injury 'doesn't look good'
Wilson was horse-collar tackled by an EMU player when he sustained the potentially serious injury
Kentucky starting quarterback Terry Wilson left Saturday's game against Eastern Michigan with an apparent left knee injury after being horse-collar tackled and was carted off the field. Wilson did not return to the game and is expected to undergo an MRI on Sunday for further evaluation on the severity of the injury.
Wildcats coach Mark Stoops didn't have a firm update on Wilson's injury status after the game but admitted that "it doesn't look good." Stoops was caught on camera on the field after the game saying "my guy is out for the year," which appeared to be a reference to Wilson. Cameras also caught Wilson after the injury answering in the affirmative to a question of whether or not he felt a "pop" while being injured.
As a sophomore last season at Kentucky, Wilson started all 13 games at quarterback as he led the program to its first 10-win season since 1977.
In Wilson's absence, Kentucky turned to backup quarterback Sawyer Smith. The junior went 5-of-9 passing for 72 yards and two touchdowns in limited playing time on Saturday in Kentucky's 38-17 win. Kentucky welcomes No. 11 Florida to Kroger Field next weekend.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Week 2 scores: USC trounces Stanford
All the scores, highlights and updates from Saturday in Week 2 of the 2019 season
-
Week 2 overreactions: LSU ready for Bama
Is LSU for real? The Tigers appear to have all the weapons to finally solve its Crimson Tide...
-
LSU vs. Texas score, live updates
The Tigers prevailed in a wild night deep in the heart of Texas
-
Projected top 25: LSU to enter top five
Projecting the AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 2 of the 2019 college football...
-
Tennessee falls to BYU in OT
Tennessee is 0-2 for the first time since 1988
-
Can anyone stand up to Clemson?
No. 1 Clemson thoroughly beat No. 12 Texas A&M, holding the Aggies without a TD until the final...