Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says quarterback Terry Wilson's injury 'doesn't look good'

Kentucky starting quarterback Terry Wilson left Saturday's game against Eastern Michigan with an apparent left knee injury after being horse-collar tackled and was carted off the field. Wilson did not return to the game and is expected to undergo an MRI on Sunday for further evaluation on the severity of the injury.

Wildcats coach Mark Stoops didn't have a firm update on Wilson's injury status after the game but admitted that "it doesn't look good." Stoops was caught on camera on the field after the game saying "my guy is out for the year," which appeared to be a reference to Wilson. Cameras also caught Wilson after the injury answering in the affirmative to a question of whether or not he felt a "pop" while being injured.

"I had to get him a few snaps, my guy is out for the year."



As a sophomore last season at Kentucky, Wilson started all 13 games at quarterback as he led the program to its first 10-win season since 1977.

In Wilson's absence, Kentucky turned to backup quarterback Sawyer Smith. The junior went 5-of-9 passing for 72 yards and two touchdowns in limited playing time on Saturday in Kentucky's 38-17 win. Kentucky welcomes No. 11 Florida to Kroger Field next weekend.