Ray Davis' career day was apparent from his first two touches -- a 10-yard end-around and a 19-yard scamper -- but the Kentucky running back nearly made school and SEC history during his four-touchdown, 289-yard performance in a 33-14 win over No. 22 Florida.

Davis finished with 280 yards rushing and three touchdowns, averaging out to a little more than a first down per touch. He basically singlehandedly willed Kentucky to its third-straight win against the Gators -- its first such streak in the series since 1948-51 when Bear Bryant was patrolling the sidelines. Davis also took one catch 9 yards for a score, giving Kentucky all four of its touchdowns in its largest win against Florida since 1979.

Despite the eye-popping numbers, Davis came 19 yards short of setting Kentucky's single-game rushing record. Had the Wildcats managed a couple more drives, he almost certainly would have set the same record at the SEC level (321 yards). Still, Davis can list his name alongside the likes of Herschel Walker and Willis McGahee as one of just eight players to rush for at least 200 yards vs. Florida. And he hit that mark early in the second quarter.

Here's a look back at Davis' most impressive plays from his big day against the Gators.

Open-field chops

To be fair, most every running back can catch a screen, but few running backs can do what Davis did after the catch. With the ball on Florida's 9-yard line, UK quarterback Devin Leary flipped the ball out to Davis in the backfield. Davis made one Florida defender look silly behind the line of scrimmage, juked another right ahead of the first-down marker, and then carried a would-be tackler 5 yards into the end zone. All this while somehow staying in bounds:

Dominant out of the gate

Kentucky seemed content to run the clock out when it gained possession with 23 seconds left in the first quarter. Davis had different plans, plunging through the left side of Kentucky's offensive line nearly untouched and past the secondary for a 75-yard touchdown. That put Davis at 141 yards rushing at the end of the first quarter with two touchdowns.

Thirteen Gators? No problem

Florida couldn't even stop Davis when it had (illegal) extra help. The Gators had 13 players on the field for Davis' fourth and final touchdown. Florida was flagged for illegal substitution, but it didn't matter. Davis took the handoff from a heavy I-formation set, juked one Gators defender and ran through a sizable hole for the 2-yard touchdown.

With a 33-7 lead, the Wildcats were happy to run the clock and sit on their lead. Davis had just six carries in the fourth quarter.