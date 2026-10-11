Kentucky's successful two-point conversion in overtime to beat LSU 35-34 on Saturday night was a costly one after thousands of students poured onto Kroger Field celebrating the program's epic victory.

The SEC has fined the Wildcats $500,000 — which is owed directly to LSU — for violating the league's access to competition area policy after fans stormed the field.

It's a not-so-small price to pay for Kentucky's first home victory over a top-10 team since the 2021 season and marks first-year coach Will Stein's second such win of the campaign.

The Wildcats surged from unranked to No. 15 in Sunday's Week 7 AP Poll as a result.

The SEC's policy states that "institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area."

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Moments after Kentucky kicker Adam Zouagui forced overtime in the final minute of regulation, the Wildcats opted to go for the win on a successful two-point conversion for the second consecutive game. Quarterback Kenny Minchey ran through the middle of LSU's defensive front untouched in the Wildcats' four-wide look for the victory.

Zouagui had previously missed two chip-shot field goals in the fourth quarter before forcing the extra session with 1:30 left in the contest.

"That's the life of a kicker," Stein said in his post-game press conference. "You've got everybody watching you on those kicks. It was unfortunate that he missed two, but he hit a really big one. We do pressure kicks all the time in practice. I've seen him hit it a million times. He did a great job in that moment."

The league eliminated its escalating fines policy ahead of the 2025 season in favor of a more direct, costly punishment for field storming situations.

"The motivation was 'field rushing is field rushing, the first time or the 18th time,'" SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said last spring. "The random nature of, if you're the one getting rushed, it doesn't feel good. It might be the first time (it happened) there, but it might be your sixth time in a row, literally."

Under the previous system, SEC schools were fined $100,000 for the first offense, $250,000 for the second offense and $500,000 for any violations of the rule thereafter. The SEC also now has the authority to waive a fine if the visiting team and game officials are allowed to return safely to their respective locker rooms before fans enter the playing area.

According to the league office, the SEC's access to competition area policy "allows for member institutions to adopt an institutional policy that permits fans to celebrate on the playing surface once all visiting team personnel and game officials have safely exited the field or court. The school must submit the plan to the Conference office in advance and communicate the policy to fans. If all visiting team personnel and game officials are safely off the playing surface prior to fans entering the field or court, then the home institution may avoid the prescribed penalty."