Kentucky football player charged with cocaine and marijuana trafficking

Marcus Walker has tallied 17 tackles in two years with the Wildcats

Kentucky defensive back Marcus Walker has been arrested and charged with trafficking of cocaine and marijuana. In addition to the trafficking charges, he was also got hit with a paraphernalia charge.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, police executed a search warrant on Walker and found five pounds of marijuana and four grams of cocaine. Police also uncovered what's described as a "large" amount of cash and a cash counter in his residence, according to CBS affiliate WKYT.

Walker was booked at 5:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to the Lexington Division of Community Corrections, and no bond has been posted on the corrections website.

A former three-star prospect from Lake Wales, Florida, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety has been a role player for the Wildcats over the last two seasons. He recorded 12 tackles in eight games as a redshirt freshman in 2016, including seven in a win over Austin Peay. He tallied five tackles in 12 games as a sophomore in 2017. 

Kentucky has not issued a statement on Walker's arrest.

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, while also hosting on ESPNU on SiriusXM Radio channel 84, the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES