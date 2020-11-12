Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman has died at age 45 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Schlarman was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma in the summer of 2018.

"I'm heartbroken to learn about the passing of my friend, John Schlarman," said Kentucky coach Mark Stoops. "My prayers go out to LeeAnne and the kids, Joseph, Benjamin, Matthew and Evelyn, through this very difficult time. John was everything we all strive to be – honest, tough, fair, respected. Kentucky football won't be the same without him but his legacy will never fade. He was a fighter and we will strive every day to honor his warrior spirit."

Schlarman had served as Kentucky's offensive line coach since Stoops was hired prior to the 2013 season. He was a four-year starter as an offensive lineman for Kentucky from 1994-97.

"The UK Athletics family is in deep sorrow on the passing of John Schlarman," said Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart. "Throughout the last two years, he has been an incredible inspiration. He taught people how to live and showed all of us what it means to be courageous. John was a great husband and father, teacher and leader. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family, his dedication to his players and his excellence as a coach. Our prayers and heartfelt condolences are with his family and all who knew and loved him."

Schlarman was the architect behind some of the best offensive lines in the country during his recent tenure with the program. The Wildcats led the SEC in tackles for loss allowed last year at 59, and was the driving force behind Benny Snell's 1,449-yard season in 2018.

Schlarman also coached at Kentucky from 2000-02, as well as Troy from 2007-12.