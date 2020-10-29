Kentucky is hoping to get back on track on Saturday against No. 5 Georgia, but it will have to do so without one of its most important players. Coach Mark Stoops announced Thursday that quarterback Terry Wilson will not play against the Bulldogs due to a wrist injury suffered last week vs. Missouri. Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood will start in his place.

Wilson sat out part of the first half in last weekend's loss to Missouri before coming back in the second half. He returned to the sideline during the final series while Gatewood took snaps under center.

"[Gatewood] has the keys this week," Stoops said. "He's the starting quarterback ... I'm anticipating Joey going out there and playing well."

Gatewood, a 6-foot-5, 221-pounder from Jacksonville, Florida, is 2-of-5 passing on the year for 18 yards. He's added 34 rushing yards on eight carries. He transferred from Auburn after last season and has played in three games following the NCAA granting him an immediate eligibility waiver last month.

He has a tall order in front of him. Georgia's defense has given up more than 280 yards in three of its four games this season, has six interceptions and is second in the SEC in sacks per game with 3.25.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats will tee it up at noon ET on Saturday from Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.