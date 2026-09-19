Kentucky stunned No. 9 Texas A&M 31-21 on the road Saturday to earn its first marquee victory under new coach Will Stein. The Wildcats entered as 16.5-point underdogs and trailed 7-0 before rattling off 28 consecutive points to stun the Aggies in front of 105,186 fans at Kyle Field.

UK stacked three 75+ yard touchdown drives over the second and third quarters and then surged ahead 28-7 after the Aggies failed to convert on a fourth-and-2 from their own 33-yard line late in the third quarter.

Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed missed open running back Carsyn Baker in the flat, returning the football to Kentucky in prime field position. That was one of several painful offensive blunders from Reed and the Aggies, who scored on just one of four trips to Kentucky territory in the first half.

Kentucky's offense made the Aggies pay for the missed opportunities. A week after leading Alabama 17-13 at halftime and then getting outscored 32-0 in the second half, the Wildcats came out of the locker room with a vengeance against A&M and offered a glimpse of their potential under Stein.

Running backs CJ Baxter and Jason Patterson paced the attack as the Wildcats outscored Texas A&M 21-0 in the third quarter. Quarterback Kenny Minchey also completed 11 straight passes over both halves, settling in nicely following a shaky start. His 42-yard touchdown strike to freshman Kenny Darby opened the third-quarter scoring and gave Kentucky a lead it never relinquished.

Statement by Will Stein

Stein turned heads at SEC Media Days in July when he bluntly explained the source of his belief that the Wildcats could compete in the SEC under his regime.

"Because of me, to be honest," he said, citing that he had "seen it at the highest levels."

But as a first-time head coach and the youngest in the SEC at 36, Stein needed to back up the brash talk that he used to energize the Wildcats program during his first months on the job.

Defeating a top-10 team in his first SEC road game shows there is substance to Stein's bravado. The former Oregon offensive coordinator looked particularly smart for hiring Jay Bateman as his defensive coordinator. Bateman, who was Texas A&M's defensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025, made life hard on his former team by limiting A&M's explosive plays.

Offensively, Kentucky came up with creative answers. After A&M cut the lead to 28-14 early in the fourth quarter, UK offensive coordinator Joe Sloan dialed up a play-action pass on a second-and-8 that Minchey turned into a 32-yard completion to tight end Henry Boyer.

That flipped the field and allowed the Wildcats to drain more clock, setting up a 52-yard field goal by Adam Zouagui that gave UK a three-possession lead at 31-14.

Disaster for Texas A&M

There is no way to sugarcoat this for Texas A&M. The Aggies' aspirations of a second straight College Football Playoff appearance are hanging by a thread after Week 3, and things aren't getting any easier. Layups against Arkansas (Oct. 3) and The Citadel (Oct. 17) still await. But the rest of the schedule is unforgiving, with six games against ranked opponents and a road trip to South Carolina still to come.

There are myriad issues for the Aggies to resolve. Reed was expected to be among the SEC's top quarterbacks after throwing for 25 touchdowns last season. But he also threw 12 interceptions in 2025, and he's still making too many mistakes.

Reed threw a baffling interception in Kentucky territory late in the first quarter. That miscue came after A&M's Rueben Owens II was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run at Kentucky's 11-yard line to end the game's opening series. Kentucky then essentially sealed the game by intercepting Reed for a second time on a bad overthrow with 6:34 remaining.

A year ago, the Aggies rallied from a 30-3 halftime deficit to stun South Carolina 31-30 at home. There were no such heroics this time, and it wasn't exclusively Reed's fault. While he'll catch his share of the flak, the Aggies also lacked bite defensively. Kentucky averaged over eight yards per play until they began attempting to bleed the clock with under five minutes remaining. Sloan stayed one step ahead of the Aggies by dialing up a run/pass mix that kept the Wildcats moving on their way to a marquee win.