Kentucky starting quarterback Terry Wilson out for season after suffering knee injury

Kentucky starting quarterback Terry Wilson will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after sustaining a left knee injury on Saturday in a win over Eastern Michigan.

Kentucky announced Wilson's injury on Sunday afternoon noting that further testing revealed he tore the patellar tendon in his knee and requires surgery. He suffered the injury when an EMU defender horse-collar tackled him in the second half of Saturday's game. Wilson was carted off the field and did not return.

After the game, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops seemed to indicate Wilson's injury could be severe but held out hope for positive test results.

"I'm very sorry about Terry's injury," Stoops said in a statement. "He has done so much for our program over the last two seasons, both in leadership and his production on the field. As a team captain, he will continue to be an important part of our team and we look forward to him returning to the field when he has recovered."

As a sophomore last season at Kentucky, Wilson started all 13 games at quarterback as he led the program to its first 10-win season since 1977.

In Wilson's absence Saturday, Kentucky turned to backup quarterback Sawyer Smith, the guy UK will likely ride moving forward. Smith, a junior, went 5-of-9 passing for 72 yards and two touchdowns in limited playing time as Kentucky cruised to a 38-17 win. Kentucky welcomes No. 11 Florida to Kroger Field next weekend.