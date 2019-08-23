Kentucky to pay tribute to deceased quarterback Jared Lorenzen with day in his honor

The Kentucky athletic department will pay special tribute to late quarterback Jared Lorenzen with a day designated in his honor following his death earlier this summer.

The program announced on Thursday that it has deemed Oct. 12, the day Kentucky faces Arkansas on the gridiron, as "Jared Lorenzen Day." As part of the day, fans can use the offer code "TWENTYTWO" online at Ticketmaster.com to receive $22 off tickets to the game in select areas of Kroger Field. Lorenzen wore the No. 22 while setting records playing in Lexington.

Proud to announce Jared Lorenzen Day Oct. 12 in Kroger Field.



Rally towels will also be distributed at the gates as part of the day. Family and teammates have been encouraged to attend the game and take part in remembering his legacy. Lorenzen had one of his most iconic games as a Wildcat against Arkansas in 2003 when he led a second-half comeback against the Razorbacks before going on to win in the seventh installment of overtime, tying an NCAA record.

Lorenzen was a four-year starter for the Wildcats from 2000-2003. After his college career, he played with the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts before returning to The Bluegrass State to play indoor football. He retired in 2013.