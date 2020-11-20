A SEC battle is on tap Saturday between the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is 6-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Kentucky is 3-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Wildcats are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games following a straight-up win.

Alabama, meanwhile, is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games as a home favorite. The Crimson Tide are favored by 30-points in the latest Alabama vs. Kentucky odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 58. Before you make any Kentucky vs. Alabama picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 39-21 on top-rated picks through 11 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,000 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Alabama. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Alabama vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Alabama spread: Crimson Tide -30

Kentucky vs. Alabama over-under: 58 points

Kentucky vs. Alabama money line: Crimson Tide -7000, Wildcats +1600

What you need to know about Kentucky



Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for a career high 149 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns in a 38-35 victory over Vanderbilt last week. Rodriguez's 568 rushing yards leads Kentucky, while Josh Ali's 34 catches and 343 yards paces the receivers. Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson averages 119 passing yards and 56 rushing yards per game.

Kentucky also has history on its side in Saturday's matchup. In fact, the road team is 6-0 against the spread in the last six games of this series. In addition, the Wildcats are 10-5 against the spread in their last 15 games.

What you need to know about Alabama

The Crimson Tide are well-rested, having not played since Halloween -- enjoying an off week then having last week's road game at LSU postponed by COVID-19. Alabama's offense is averaging 46.5 points per game at home, with an average of 555 yards per outing over six contests.

Heisman Trophy contender Mac Jones has thrown for 2,196 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, and his passing yards are the most by any Alabama quarterback through the first six games of a season in program history. Alabama has also covered the spread in each of their last five home games.

How to make Kentucky vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

