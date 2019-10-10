Kentucky vs. Arkansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kentucky vs. Arkansas football game
Who's Playing
Kentucky (home) vs. Arkansas (away)
Current Records: Kentucky 2-3-0; Arkansas 2-3-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Kentucky is heading back home. They will take on Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field after a week off. Kentucky has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Arkansas is surely hoping to exploit.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Wildcats and South Carolina, but the 55-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Wildcats took a hard 24-7 fall against South Carolina two weeks ago. RB Christopher Rodriguez Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 65 yards and one touchdown on six carries.
Meanwhile, if Arkansas was expecting to get some payback for the 24-17 defeat against Texas A&M the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Arkansas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 31-27 to Texas A&M. It was a tough break for the Razorbacks, who improved upon an already decent score from three weeks ago but lost both times.
The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
