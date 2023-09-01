The Kentucky Wildcats will open their 2023 campaign when they host the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky went 7-6 (3-5 SEC) last season, losing to Iowa in the Music City Bowl. Ball State is coming off a 5-7 (3-5 MAC) season, failing to make a bowl appearance. Both teams will have new starting quarterbacks from the transfer portal on Saturday.

Kickoff at Kroger Field in Lexington is set for noon ET. The Wildcats are 26-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Ball State odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Ball State vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Ball State and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Ball State vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Ball State spread: Kentucky -26

Kentucky vs. Ball State over/under: 49.5 points

Kentucky vs. Ball State money line: Kentucky -5600, Ball State +1600

Kentucky vs. Ball State picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Kentucky can cover



Kentucky lost star quarterback Will Levis to the NFL, but it replaced him with an equally experienced quarterback. Devin Leary, a transfer from NC State, has 6,807 passing yards and 62 touchdowns in his career, with two of his campaigns ending due to injuries. He tore a pectoral muscle last October, finishing with 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games.

The Wildcats also added an experienced running back in Ray Davis, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards and five touchdowns at Vanderbilt last year. He added 169 receiving yards and three scores, giving Leary a versatile weapon to work with. Kentucky has won 14 consecutive games against MAC opponents, and it is 11-5 against the spread in its last 16 Saturday home games.

Why Ball State can cover

Leary has not played in a college game since October, and he is having to adjust to a new offense and new teammates this year. The Wildcats struggled offensively at the end of last season, getting shut out by Iowa in the Music City Bowl. They lost six of their final nine games, going under the betting total in all nine of those contests, and low-scoring games generally favor the underdog.

Ball State has an experienced quarterback in Layne Hatcher, who was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas in 2018. Hatcher was also the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2019, and he threw for 2,653 yards and 19 touchdowns at Texas State last season. His experience could be pivotal on Saturday afternoon. See which team to pick here.

How to make Ball State vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 70% of simulations. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Ball State, and which side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ball State vs. Kentucky spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up nearly $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.