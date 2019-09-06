Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Kentucky will take on Eastern Michigan at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. Both Kentucky and Eastern Michigan paid off its backers with Week 1 covers. The Wildcats managed to cover the 10.5-point spread in their win over Toledo. Similarly, the Eagles delivered fans and bettors alike a victory by covering the 5-point spread with a 30-23 win over Coastal Carolina. The Wildcats are favored by 15 points over the Eagles in the latest Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan odds, while the over-under is set at 52.5. Before you make any Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated picks. The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering a nearly five-touchdown spread against Duke in Week 1.

The model is leaning over.

The Wildcats pulled out a win in their home opener last week, grinding out victory over Toledo, 38-24. Kavosiey Smoke and Terry Wilson were among the main playmakers for the Wildcats, as the former rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and the latter passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles had to travel to play their first game of the season and walked away with a 30-23 win over Coastal Carolina. QB Mike Glass III looked solid passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns.

A pair of defensive numbers from 2018 to keep in mind before kickoff: Kentucky was eighth in the nation in touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season having surrendered only 26. As for Eastern Michigan, it ranked third in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, closing the year allowing only 150.2 yards on average.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.