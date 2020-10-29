Who's Playing

No. 5 Georgia @ Kentucky

Current Records: Georgia 3-0; Kentucky 2-3

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Kentucky Wildcats at noon ET Oct. 31 at Kroger Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

UGA ended up a good deal behind the Alabama Crimson Tide when they played two weeks ago, losing 41-24. A silver lining for the Bulldogs was the play of RB James Cook, who caught four passes for one TD and 101 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Cook's 82-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, UK came up short against the Missouri Tigers last week, falling 20-10. One thing holding the Wildcats back was the mediocre play of QB Terry Wilson, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 35 yards on nine attempts.

UGA is now a perfect 3-0 while UK sits at 2-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: UGA enters the matchup having picked the ball off six times, good for 14th in the nation. But UK is even better: they enter the game having picked the ball off nine times, good for second in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives the Wildcats a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia have won all of the games they've played against Kentucky in the last six years.