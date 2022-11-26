Who's Playing

No. 25 Louisville @ Kentucky

Current Records: Louisville 7-4; Kentucky 6-5

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-2), but not for long. UK will play host again and welcome the Cardinals to Kroger Field, where kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Saturday. UK is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

The Wildcats came up short against the Georgia Bulldogs last week, falling 16-6. One thing working slightly against UK was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., who rushed for 51 yards on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, U of L strolled past the NC State Wolfpack with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 25-10.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K James Turner delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game. One of the most memorable scores? A 98-yard kickoff return for touchdown from RB Jawhar Jordan in the second quarter.

This next game is expected to be close, with UK going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Louisville's victory lifted them to 7-4 while Kentucky's loss dropped them down to 6-5. Jordan will be someone to keep an eye on after he rushed for one TD and 105 yards on 16 carries last week. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Kentucky's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kentucky and Louisville both have two wins in their last six games.