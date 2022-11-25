The No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (7-4) will try to continue their strong finish to the regular season when they face the Kentucky Wildcats (6-5) in the 2022 Governor's Cup on Saturday afternoon. Louisville is coming off a 25-10 win over NC State, despite playing without its star quarterback. Kentucky is riding a two-game losing skid, but it put up a competitive effort against No. 1 Georgia last week.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats are favored by 3 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Louisville odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 43.

Kentucky vs. Louisville spread: Kentucky -3

Kentucky vs. Louisville over/under: 43 points

Kentucky vs. Louisville money line: Kentucky -155, Louisville +130

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky has lost three of its last four games, but it is coming off one of its best outings of the season. The Wildcats were 22.5-point underdogs, but they only allowed one touchdown in the 16-6 loss to Georgia. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 51 yards, while quarterback Will Levis threw for 206 yards and one score.

Freshman wide receiver Barion Brown racked up 560 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Louisville has lost multiple games as a favorite this season, so the Cardinals are not worth backing as short underdogs. Kentucky has won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville enters this contest with a ton of momentum after winning five of its last six games. The Cardinals picked up a 25-10 win against NC State last week, despite playing without quarterback Malik Cunningham. He could return for this game, but junior signal caller Brock Domann has won both of his games as the starter this year.

The Wildcats have gone 2-5 in their last seven games, including multiple blowout losses. Louisville has shown a ton of defensive improvement this year, going from No. 83 to No. 37 in total defense since last season. This is expected to be a close game, which makes it important that Louisville has kicker James Turner, who was named the ACC Co-Specialist of the Week after tying a school record with four field goals against NC State.

