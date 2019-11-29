Kentucky vs. Louisville odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Louisville Cardinals at noon ET on Saturday at Kroger Field with the 2019 Governor's Cup on the line. UK is 6-5 overall and 5-2 at home, while U of L is 7-4 overall and 2-2 on the road. It's the 32nd all-time meeting between the programs and Kentucky holds the slight 16-15 edge overall. However, the Cardinals have covered each of their last five games in Lexington and have won four straight games outright at Kentucky. The Wildcats are favored by three points in the latest Kentucky vs. Louisville odds, while the over-under is set at 52.5. Before entering any Louisville vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Wildcats ran circles around UT-Martin last week, and the extra yardage (479 vs. 179) paid off in the 50-7 win.The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 29-0. Kentucky earned bowl eligibility with the win in what has been a challenging season. Lynn Bowden Jr. was Kentucky's top wide receiver, but he had to be moved to quarterback due to injuries at the position.

And while he has struggled throwing the football (46.7 percent completion rate), he's rushed for a staggering 852 yards and seven touchdowns in the last six games. Bowden should be able to set the pace against a Louisville rush defense that gave up at least 200 yards on the ground to Notre Dame, Boston College, Wake Forest, Clemson and Syracuse.

Meanwhile, U of L took its game against Syracuse by a conclusive 56-34 score. Quarterback Micale Cunningham went off for the Cardinals as he picked up 60 yards on the ground on eight carries and threw five passing touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Cunningham's 90-yard touchdown bomb to wide receiver Chatarius Atwell in the second quarter. Cunningham has looked a lot more confident as a passer in recent weeks, completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 699 yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions in the last three weeks.

