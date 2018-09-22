Kentucky vs. Miss. State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats (home) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (away)

Current records: Kentucky 3-0; Miss. State 3-0

What to Know

On Saturday, Kentucky takes on Miss. State at 7:00 p.m. Each team will be battling to keep their 3-game winning streak alive.

Kentucky ran circles around Murray St. last Saturday, and the extra yardage (528 yards vs. 298 yards) paid off. Everything went Kentucky's way against Murray St. as the team secured a 48-10 win. Kentucky's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Terry Wilson, who picked up 80 yards on the ground and accumulated 163 passing yards, and Benjamin Snell Jr., who rushed for 75 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 310 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Miss. State were fully in charge, breezing past Louisiana 56-10. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-3.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-0. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kroger Field, Kentucky

Kroger Field, Kentucky TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bulldogs are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

Last season, Kentucky were 4-8-0 against the spread. As for Miss. State, they were 7-5-0 against the spread

Series History

Miss. State have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kentucky.