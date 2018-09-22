Kentucky vs. Miss. State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State football game
Who's Playing
Kentucky Wildcats (home) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (away)
Current records: Kentucky 3-0; Miss. State 3-0
What to Know
On Saturday, Kentucky takes on Miss. State at 7:00 p.m. Each team will be battling to keep their 3-game winning streak alive.
Kentucky ran circles around Murray St. last Saturday, and the extra yardage (528 yards vs. 298 yards) paid off. Everything went Kentucky's way against Murray St. as the team secured a 48-10 win. Kentucky's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Terry Wilson, who picked up 80 yards on the ground and accumulated 163 passing yards, and Benjamin Snell Jr., who rushed for 75 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 310 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Miss. State were fully in charge, breezing past Louisiana 56-10. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-3.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-0. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kroger Field, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bulldogs are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.
Last season, Kentucky were 4-8-0 against the spread. As for Miss. State, they were 7-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Miss. State have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kentucky.
- 2017 - Mississippi State Bulldogs 45 vs. Kentucky Wildcats 7
- 2016 - Kentucky Wildcats 40 vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 38
- 2015 - Mississippi State Bulldogs 42 vs. Kentucky Wildcats 16
