Kentucky vs. Mississippi State odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from model on 30-10 run

The Kentucky Wildcats and Mississippi State Bulldogs are looking to rebound from losses when they meet in an SEC crossover matchup on Saturday. The Wildcats (2-1), 0-1 in the SEC East, will be making their first road appearance, while the Bulldogs (2-1), who are 1-1 at home this season, will be playing their first conference game of the year. Kickoff from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville is set for 4 p.m. ET, and the all-time series between the schools is tied at 23. The Bulldogs are six-point favorites in in the latest Mississippi State vs. Kentucky odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5.

The model knows Mississippi State is led by senior quarterback Tommy Stevens, who had been battling an ailing throwing shoulder. Stevens told media outlets earlier in the week that he feels "way better" heading into Saturday's game. For the season, Stevens has completed 36-of-55 passes for 441 yards and five touchdowns.

Junior running back Kylin Hill has been a force so far this season, carrying the rock 65 times for 431 yards and two touchdowns. In three seasons, he has rushed 260 times for 1,558 yards and eight touchdowns, and caught 31 passes for 263 yards and four more scores.

But just because the Bulldogs have been strong at home does not guarantee they will cover the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State spread on Saturday.

That's because the Wildcats have had recent success away from home, going 3-2 on the road last year. Junior quarterback Sawyer Smith has stepped in following starter Terry Wilson's season-ending knee injury in Week 2 and hasn't missed a beat. He completed 23-of-35 passes for 267 yards and two TDs in a 29-21 loss to No. 9 Florida last week. He was Troy's backup quarterback as a freshman in 2016, redshirted in 2017, and played 13 games for the Trojans last season, taking over as the starter seven games into the season.

Junior wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. has been Kentucky's top target with 20 receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown. For his career, he has 101 receptions for 1,156 yards and six touchdowns, including five last season.

