Kentucky vs. Missouri live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

How to watch Kentucky vs. Missouri football game
Who's Playing
Kentucky (home) vs. Missouri (away)
Current Records: Kentucky 3-4; Missouri 5-2
What to Know
Kentucky is 4-0 against Missouri since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Kentucky and Missouri will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kroger Field. The Wildcats won both of their matches against Missouri last season (40-34 and 15-14) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
A victory for Kentucky just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 21 to nothing punch to the gut against Georgia. The contest was a nothing to nothing toss-up at halftime, but Kentucky was outplayed the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, the Tigers were the 33-28 winners over Vanderbilt when they last met November of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Tigers fell to Vanderbilt 21-14. Missouri's defeat signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.
The Wildcats are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.42
Odds
The Tigers are a big 10-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Kentucky have won all of the games they've played against Missouri in the last five years.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Kentucky 15 vs. Missouri 14
- Oct 07, 2017 - Kentucky 40 vs. Missouri 34
- Oct 29, 2016 - Kentucky 35 vs. Missouri 21
- Sep 26, 2015 - Kentucky 21 vs. Missouri 13
