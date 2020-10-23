An SEC battle is on tap Saturday between the Missouri Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET at Faurot Field. Missouri is 1-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Kentucky is 2-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Wildcats are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following an against-the-spread win.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games against a SEC opponent. The Wildcats are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Missouri vs. Kentucky odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 47. Before you make any Kentucky vs. Missouri picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 25-13 on top-rated picks through seven weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $700 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Missouri. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Missouri vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Missouri spread: Kentucky -5.5

Kentucky vs. Missouri over-under: 47 points

Kentucky vs. Missouri money line: Kentucky -215, Missouri +185

What you need to know about Kentucky

The Wildcats lost their first two games to Auburn and Ole Miss, but have rebounded with victories over Mississippi State and Tennessee - beating the Volunteers 34-7 in Knoxville. The Wildcats returned back-to-back interceptions for touchdowns in their first road win over Tennessee since 1984. Kentucky has recorded nine interceptions in its past two games.

The Wildcats have won five straight games in their series with Missouri, including their past two visits to Columbia. Missouri last defeated Kentucky 20-10 in 2014. In addition, Kentucky is 9-3 against the spread in its last 12 games.

What you need to know about Missouri

The Tigers hosted their game with LSU on Oct. 10 due to Hurricane Delta in Louisiana. Missouri put up 586 yards of total offense, and its defense stopped LSU on the 1-yard line on four straight plays inside the final minute for the 45-41 win.

Quarterback Connor Bazelak passed for 406 yards and four touchdowns against the defending national champions, the first Missouri freshman to pass for four TDs in a game since Maty Mauk against Kentucky in 2013. Bazelak's completion percentage of 85.3 was the second-highest mark by a Missouri quarterback, and is the highest ever by a freshman.

How to make Kentucky vs. Missouri picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Missouri? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Missouri vs. Kentucky spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.