Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ No. 8 Kentucky

Current Records: Northern Illinois 1-2; Kentucky 3-0

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats will stay at home another week and welcome the Northern Illinois Huskies at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Kroger Field. UK should still be riding high after a big win, while the Huskies will be looking to right the ship.

UK got themselves on the board against the Youngstown State Penguins last week, but Youngstown State never followed suit. UK was the clear victor by a 31 to nothing margin over Youngstown State. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 21 to nothing. UK QB Will Levis was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 377 yards on 35 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Huskies came up short against the Vanderbilt Commodores last week, falling 38-28. WR Cole Tucker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught four passes for two TDs and 88 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Ethan Hampton's 70-yard TD bomb to Tucker in the third quarter.

The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 26.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

UK's victory brought them up to 3-0 while the Huskies' loss pulled them down to 1-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UK has yet to allow a single passing touchdown. As for NIU, they rank 30th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.