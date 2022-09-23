The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday. Kentucky covered the 30-point spread in a 31-0 win over Youngstown State last week. Northern Illinois, meanwhile, is facing an SEC opponent for the second consecutive week after losing to Vanderbilt in Week 3.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 26.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 54. Before entering any Northern Illinois vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 4 of the 2022 college football season on a 51-43 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois:

Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois spread: Kentucky -26.5

Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois over/under: 54 points

Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois picks: See picks here

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky is in a very comfortable position on Saturday, as it has a chance to cruise to its third blowout win at home this season. The Wildcats have already won and covered the spread against Miami (Ohio) and Youngstown State, picking up a 31-0 win last week. They also notched a high-level victory on the road against then-No. 12 Florida in Week 2, winning 26-16.

The Wildcats had 10 penalties and three turnovers against Youngstown State, but they were still able to cover the spread. Their defense ranks inside the top 15 in points allowed per game, so a clean performance from their offense should lead to an easy win on Saturday. The Wildcats are on a seven-game winning streak and have gone unbeaten against the spread in their last six games.

Why Northern Illinois can cover

While Kentucky has already recorded two blowout wins at home, this will be a trickier opponent. The Huskies have been excellent on offense, averaging 32.3 points per game over their first three outings.

Kentucky has a huge game at No. 16 Ole Miss on deck, making this a trap game on the schedule. Northern Illinois has enough offensive firepower to take advantage of a mental lapse from the Wildcats on Saturday night. The Huskies have covered the spread in six of their last eight games, and they are facing a Kentucky offense that does not generally score points in bunches.

How to make Northern Illinois vs. Kentucky picks

The model has simulated Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Northern Illinois vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.