Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Kentucky

Current Records: Ole Miss 0-1; Kentucky 0-1

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 4 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at Kroger Field. The Rebels might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Last week, Ole Miss couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a hard 51-35 fall against the Florida Gators. Ole Miss was down 41-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Matt Corral put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for three TDs and 395 yards on 31 attempts in addition to picking up 50 yards on the ground. Corral's longest connection was to WR Elijah Moore for 57 yards in the third quarter.

UK suffered a bitter defeat last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Auburn Tigers. UK lost to Auburn on the road by a decisive 29-13 margin. A silver lining for the Wildcats was the play of RB Kavosiey Smoke, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.