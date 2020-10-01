Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Kentucky

Current Records: Ole Miss 0-1; Kentucky 0-1

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC clash at 4 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at Kroger Field. The odds don't look promising for the Rebels, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

On Saturday, Ole Miss couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. The contest between Ole Miss and the Florida Gators was not particularly close, with Ole Miss falling 51-35. Ole Miss was down 41-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by QB Matt Corral, who passed for three TDs and 395 yards on 31 attempts in addition to picking up 50 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, UK scored first but ultimately less than the Auburn Tigers in their game on Saturday. The Wildcats lost to Auburn on the road by a decisive 29-13 margin. Kentucky's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Kavosiey Smoke, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.