Who's Playing

South Carolina @ No. 13 Kentucky

Current Records: South Carolina 3-2; Kentucky 4-1

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. USC and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. The Gamecocks have some work to do to even out the 1-6 series between these two since September of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for USC on Thursday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 50-10 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 22 to nothing. Among those leading the charge for USC was RB MarShawn Lloyd, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

UK had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Ole Miss Rebels, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. UK fell just short of Ole Miss by a score of 22-19. QB Will Levis wasn't much of a difference maker for the Wildcats; Levis fumbled the ball twice.

The Gamecocks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

USC is now 3-2 while UK sits at 4-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: USC comes into the contest boasting the 24th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 180. As for the Wildcats, they rank third in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kentucky have won six out of their last seven games against South Carolina.