South Carolina @ Kentucky

Current Records: South Carolina 2-7; Kentucky 3-6

This Saturday, the South Carolina Gamecocks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.44 points per game. USC and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. The Gamecocks are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

USC found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-16 punch to the gut against the Georgia Bulldogs last week. A silver lining for USC was the play of TE Nick Muse, who caught eight passes for one TD and 131 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Muse has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, UK has to be hurting after a devastating 34-10 defeat at the hands of the Florida Gators last week. UK was down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Terry Wilson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 62 yards passing.

The Gamecocks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.50 point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take USC against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

The Wildcats are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kentucky have won four out of their last five games against South Carolina.