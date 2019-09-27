Kentucky vs. South Carolina odds: 2019 Week 5 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an SEC battle as the South Carolina Gamecocks and Kentucky Wildcats will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina is 1-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while Kentucky is 2-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Wildcats are 3-1 against the spread this season after failing to cover in a 28-13 setback against Mississippi State last week. South Carolina, meanwhile, is 1-2 against the spread against FBS competition. The Gamecocks are 3-point favorites in the latest South Carolina vs. Kentucky odds, while the over-under is set at 54. Before you make any Kentucky vs. South Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 5 on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4.

Now, it has simulated South Carolina vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Last week, the Gamecocks fell 34-14 to Missouri. A silver lining for South Carolina was the play of receiver Bryan Edwards, who caught six passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. One of the more thrilling moments of the contest was Edwards' 75-yard TD reception in the third quarter. Edwards ranks eighth in the SEC with 77.8 receiving yards per game, and has been a reliable target for quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who is filling in for the injured Jake Bentley (foot).

Meanwhile, Kentucky lost 28-13 to Mississippi State in its last outing. Kentucky's defeat shouldn't overshadow the performances of receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., who caught seven passes for 129 yards and picked up 37 yards on the ground on three carries, and running back A.J. Rose, who picked up 105 yards on the ground on nine carries. Quarterback Sawyer Smith, however, struggled as he completed just 36.6 percent of passes and threw an interception last week.

So who wins South Carolina vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.