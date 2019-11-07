Kentucky vs. Tennessee: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee football game
Who's Playing
Kentucky (home) vs. Tennessee (away)
Current Records: Kentucky 4-4; Tennessee 4-5
What to Know
Kentucky is 1-3 against Tennessee since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Kentucky's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kroger Field. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
The Wildcats took their contest against Missouri last week by a conclusive 29-7 score. WR Lynn Bowden had a stellar game for the Wildcats as he rushed for 204 yards and two TDs on 21 carries.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Tennessee coming into their matchup against UAB on Saturday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Tennessee was the clear victor by a 30-7 margin over UAB. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (23) and coasted on those for the win.
Tennessee's defense was a presence, and it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions came courtesy of DB Bryce Thompson.
Their wins bumped Kentucky to 4-4 and Tennessee to 4-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats are stumbling into the game with the 13th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 154 on average. The Volunteers have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are 15th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only seven on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Tennessee have won three out of their last four games against Kentucky.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Tennessee 24 vs. Kentucky 7
- Oct 28, 2017 - Kentucky 29 vs. Tennessee 26
- Nov 12, 2016 - Tennessee 49 vs. Kentucky 36
- Oct 31, 2015 - Tennessee 52 vs. Kentucky 21
