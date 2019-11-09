Kentucky vs. Tennessee: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Kentucky (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Current Records: Kentucky 4-4; Tennessee 4-5

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Kentucky and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Everything went Kentucky's way against the Missouri Tigers two weeks ago as they made off with a 29-7 win. WR Lynn Bowden had a stellar game for the Wildcats as he rushed for 204 yards and two TDs on 21 carries.

Meanwhile, Tennessee entered their contest last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They blew past the UAB Blazers 30-7. The squad ran away with 23 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Tennessee's defense was a presence, and it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions came courtesy of DB Bryce Thompson.

Their wins bumped Kentucky to 4-4 and Tennessee to 4-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Kentucky is stumbling into the matchup with the 13th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 154 on average. The Volunteers have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are 14th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only seven on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.66

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Volunteers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Tennessee have won three out of their last four games against Kentucky.