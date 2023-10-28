No. 21 Tennessee (5-2) will try to bounce back from its loss at then-No. 11 Alabama when it travels to Kentucky (5-2) on Saturday night. The Vols had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 34-20 loss to the Crimson Tide, despite racing out to a 20-7 lead in that game. Kentucky won its first five games of the season before losing to top-ranked Georgia and Missouri in consecutive outings. The Wildcats had their bye week following their 38-21 loss to Missouri two weeks ago.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. Tennessee is favored by 4 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under is set at 50.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Tennessee-Kentucky. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Kentucky vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -4

Kentucky vs. Tennessee over/under: 50.5 points

Kentucky vs. Tennessee money line: Kentucky +153, Tennessee -183

Kentucky vs. Tennessee picks: See picks here

Kentucky vs. Tennessee live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky had its much-needed bye last week following losses to top-ranked Georgia and red-hot Missouri. The Wildcats won their first five games of the season by double digits, including a 33-14 win against then-No. 22 Florida. They entered the fourth quarter of their game against Missouri in the lead before crumbling down the stretch due to fatigue and other issues.

The Wildcats have been shutting down opposing rushing attacks throughout the season, and Tennessee's strength has been its ground game. Offensively, Kentucky is led by running back Ray Davis, who leads the SEC in rushing (111.6 yards per game) and yards per carry (7.0). Tennessee has only covered the spread once in its last five road games, and Kentucky has covered in six of its last nine games as an underdog.

Why Tennessee can cover

While Tennessee ultimately failed to cover the spread against Alabama last week, the Vols have been one of the most profitable teams in the country over the past two years. They have covered the spread in 14 of their last 20 games, and Kentucky has not troubled them much in recent seasons. Tennessee has covered in five of the last six head-to-head meetings overall, and it has covered in seven of its last eight trips to Lexington.

The Wildcats have looked abysmal in their last two games, getting blown out by Georgia before allowing Missouri to score 18 straight points to close the game. They rank No. 125 in pass defense and No. 127 in completions allowed per game, struggling to slow down up-tempo offenses. Tennessee presents a stylistic challenge to Kentucky, and the Vols rarely lay an egg in this rivalry. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kentucky vs. Tennessee picks

The model has simulated Tennessee vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tennessee vs. Kentucky spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.