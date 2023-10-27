No. 21 Tennessee (5-2) will go on the road for the second week in a row when it travels to Kentucky (5-2) in an SEC East battle on Saturday night. The Vols had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 34-20 loss at then-No. 11 Alabama last week, despite racing out to a 20-7 lead. They had only gone on the road once prior to that matchup, losing to Florida in blowout fashion in Week 3. Kentucky won its first five games of the season before losing to top-ranked Georgia and Missouri its last two times out.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington. Tennessee is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under is set at 51.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -3.5

Kentucky vs. Tennessee over/under: 51.5 points

Kentucky vs. Tennessee money line: Kentucky +148, Tennessee -177

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky had its much-needed bye last week following losses to top-ranked Georgia and red-hot Missouri. The Wildcats won their first five games of the season by double digits, including a 33-14 win against then-No. 22 Florida. They entered the fourth quarter of their game against Missouri in the lead before crumbling down the stretch due to fatigue and other issues.

The Wildcats have been shutting down opposing rushing attacks throughout the season, and Tennessee's strength has been its ground game. Offensively, Kentucky is led by running back Ray Davis, who leads the SEC in rushing (111.6 yards per game) and yards per carry (7.0). Tennessee has only covered the spread once in its last five road games, and Kentucky has covered in six of its last nine games as an underdog.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee is coming off an uncharacteristic meltdown in the second half against Alabama, but it raced out to a 20-7 lead at halftime. Senior quarterback Joe Milton III threw two touchdown passes in the first half, giving him 16 total touchdowns this season. Junior running back Jaylen Wright leads the rushing attack with 91 carries for 593 yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt.

Kentucky's defense has allowed a combined 89 points in its losses to Georgia and Missouri. The Wildcats rank No. 125 in defensive completion percentage and are No. 127 in completions allowed per game (24.8). Tennessee's up-tempo offense will provide a unique challenge for the Wildcats, especially since Kentucky lacks the offensive firepower to keep pace in a high-scoring game. See which team to pick here.

