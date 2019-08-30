Kentucky vs. Toledo live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Kentucky (home) vs. Toledo (away)

Last Season Records: Kentucky 9-3-0; Toledo 7-5-0;

What to Know

Toledo and Kentucky will face off at noon Aug. 31 at Kroger Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. Toledo was on the positive side of .500 (7-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, Kentucky ended up 9-3 last season and capped things off with a win over Penn St. in the Citrus Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toledo was ninth in the nation in overall touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 62. But Kentucky ranked eighth in the nation in touchdowns allowed, closing the year allowing only 26 overall. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

Since the experts predict a loss, Toledo will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field, Kentucky

Kroger Field, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 12 point favorite against the Rockets.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.