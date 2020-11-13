Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Kentucky

Current Records: Vanderbilt 0-5; Kentucky 2-4

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.4 points per matchup before their game on Saturday. Vanderbilt and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Kroger Field. The Commodores have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with UK and are hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 14 of 2015.

Vanderbilt came up short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week, falling 24-17. Despite 274 more yards than MSU, Vanderbilt could not convert that extra yardage to scores. Despite the loss, Vanderbilt got a solid performance out of RB Keyon Brooks, who rushed for one TD and 115 yards on 20 carries in addition to catching 11 passes for 97 yards.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats came up short against the Georgia Bulldogs two weeks ago, falling 14-3. QB Joey Gatewood had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 91 yards passing.

The Commodores have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17 point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Giving up five turnovers, Vanderbilt had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if UK can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 17-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kentucky have won four out of their last five games against Vanderbilt.