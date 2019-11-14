Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer

An SEC East battle is on tap between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Kentucky Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. Vanderbilt is 2-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while Kentucky is 4-5 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Commodores are last in the SEC East with a 1-5 conference mark, while Kentucky sits in sixth place in the division at 2-5 in SEC play. The Wildcats are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky odds, while the over-under is set at 43.5. Before entering any Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Vanderbilt, a team that has now lost four of its last five, might have hit a low point last week in a 56-0 blowout at the hands of Florida. The Commodores were down 42-0 entering the fourth quarter after the Gators outscored them 28-0 in the third. Coach Derek Mason is fighting for his job in Nashville, and issues at quarterback certainly haven't helped his cause.

Four quarterbacks have appeared for the Commodores this season, but none have been very effective. Deuce Wallace got the start at Florida, but completed just 7 of 18 passes for 60 yards and an interception.

Kentucky, meanwhile, got stuffed on the goal line late in the fourth quarter and fell just short against Tennessee last week. Lynn Bowden Jr., however, has been a star for the Wildcats this season. He entered the season as the No. 1 receiver, but has taken over as the primary quarterback in recent weeks. He's rushed for 712 yards, thrown for 213 and also recorded 348 receiving yards on the season, making him one of the nation's most versatile players. In total, he's accounted for nine touchdowns this season.

