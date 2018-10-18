Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt football game
Who's Playing
Kentucky Wildcats (home) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (away)
Current records: Kentucky 5-1; Vanderbilt 3-4
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Kentucky. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Kentucky have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Vanderbilt are surely hoping to exploit.
Kentucky fought the good fight in their overtime game two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Kentucky didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 14-20 to Texas A&M. Kentucky's defeat signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt came up short against Florida last Saturday, falling 27-37. This makes it the second loss in a row for Vanderbilt.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Vanderbilt's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Kentucky defensive front that amassed four sacks against Texas A&M, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kroger Field, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Wildcats are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Commodores.
This season, Kentucky are 3-1-1 against the spread. As for Vanderbilt, they are 3-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Kentucky have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Vanderbilt.
- 2017 - Vanderbilt Commodores 21 vs. Kentucky Wildcats 44
- 2016 - Kentucky Wildcats 20 vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 13
- 2015 - Vanderbilt Commodores 21 vs. Kentucky Wildcats 17
