Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats (home) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (away)

Current records: Kentucky 5-1; Vanderbilt 3-4

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Kentucky. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Kentucky have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Vanderbilt are surely hoping to exploit.

Kentucky fought the good fight in their overtime game two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Kentucky didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 14-20 to Texas A&M. Kentucky's defeat signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt came up short against Florida last Saturday, falling 27-37. This makes it the second loss in a row for Vanderbilt.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Vanderbilt's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Kentucky defensive front that amassed four sacks against Texas A&M, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kroger Field, Kentucky

Kroger Field, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Wildcats are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Commodores.

This season, Kentucky are 3-1-1 against the spread. As for Vanderbilt, they are 3-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Kentucky have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Vanderbilt.