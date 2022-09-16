Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ No. 9 Kentucky

Current Records: Youngstown State 2-0; Kentucky 2-0

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Youngstown State Penguins at noon ET. UK is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The Wildcats had a touchdown and change to spare in a 26-16 victory over the Florida Gators on Saturday. No one had a standout game offensively for UK, but they got scores from WR Dane Key and DB Keidron Smith. One of the most thrilling moments was Key's 55-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, everything went Youngstown State's way against the Dayton Flyers on Saturday as they made off with a 49-16 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Youngstown State had established a 35-10 advantage.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UK and the Penguins clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.