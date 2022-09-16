Who's Playing
Youngstown State @ No. 9 Kentucky
Current Records: Youngstown State 2-0; Kentucky 2-0
What to Know
The Kentucky Wildcats will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Youngstown State Penguins at noon ET. UK is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
The Wildcats had a touchdown and change to spare in a 26-16 victory over the Florida Gators on Saturday. No one had a standout game offensively for UK, but they got scores from WR Dane Key and DB Keidron Smith. One of the most thrilling moments was Key's 55-yard TD reception in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, everything went Youngstown State's way against the Dayton Flyers on Saturday as they made off with a 49-16 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Youngstown State had established a 35-10 advantage.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UK and the Penguins clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.