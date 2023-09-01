Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Ball State 0-0, Kentucky 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Kentucky Wildcats. Kickoff is scheduled at 12:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Kroger Field.

Ball State were ranked 127th in the nation in fourth down efficiency last season, having only averaged 35% over the course of the season. Kentucky, on the other hand, had no problems: they finished last season ranked 23rd at 54%.

Ball State have to know they're fighting an uphill battle given the -26-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with an even 6-6 record against the spread.

That disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Ball State considering the team was a sub-par 3-6 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 12 games they played last year would have netted $534.26. Kentucky will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 4-2 as such last season.

Odds

Kentucky is a big 26-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 49 points.

