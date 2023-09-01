Who's Playing
Ball State Cardinals @ Kentucky Wildcats
Current Records: Ball State 0-0, Kentucky 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Ball State Cardinals will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Kentucky Wildcats. Kickoff is scheduled at 12:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Kroger Field.
Ball State were ranked 127th in the nation in fourth down efficiency last season, having only averaged 35% over the course of the season. Kentucky, on the other hand, had no problems: they finished last season ranked 23rd at 54%.
Ball State have to know they're fighting an uphill battle given the -26-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with an even 6-6 record against the spread.
That disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Ball State considering the team was a sub-par 3-6 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 12 games they played last year would have netted $534.26. Kentucky will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 4-2 as such last season.
Odds
Kentucky is a big 26-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 49 points.
